At least 60 people have died over four days of bloody protest across Iraq, the Iraqi Human Rights Commission has said, in figures that include 18 deaths registered at a single hospital in the capital Baghdad.

The Commission did not specify how many were civilians or security forces.

With more than 1,600 people wounded, the toll may rise further.

