International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Hong Kong rail operator MTR suspends all services due to vandalism

Reuters Hong Kong
Updated: 05-10-2019 06:09 IST
Hong Kong rail operator MTR suspends all services due to vandalism

Image Credit: Pixabay

Hong Kong rail operator MTR Corp said all services would be suspended on Saturday due to "malicious vandalism" as violent protests erupted across the Chinese-ruled city hours after the government invoked emergency powers.

MTR said it strongly condemned the illegal and irresponsible acts of protesters who attacked staff and vandalized railway facilities.

The move comes after another night of violent anti-government protests that have plunged the Chinese-ruled city into its biggest political crisis in decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : China
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019