Making citizens lives better foundation of India-Bangladesh relationship: PM Modi

After India and Bangladesh launched three projects in the fields of LPG import, vocational training and social facility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that making lives of citizens better is the basic foundation of the relationship between the two countries. Addressing media persons at the joint remote inauguration of three bilateral projects in Bangladesh after holding talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina, PM Modi said: "I got the opportunity to inaugurate three more bilateral projects with Sheikh Hasina. Last year, we launched 9 projects through video conferencing. Including projects of inaugurated today, we have launched a dozen projects in a year."

"Three projects inaugurated today are from three different areas- LPG import, vocational training and social facility. However, the purpose of all three is the same which is to improve the lives of our citizens. Indeed, this is the very basis of India-Bangladesh relations," he added. Speaking on the LPG project, Modi said that the supply of bulk LPG originally from Bangladesh will benefit both countries and termed it as a win-win situation.

"The foundation of India-Bangladesh friendship is that from our friendship helps each and every citizen to prosper. The supply of bulk LPG originally from Bangladesh will benefit both countries. This is a win-win situation. This will help to increase exports, income and employment in Bangladesh. The reduction in transportation distance will also result in economic benefit and will also help in reducing environmental degradation," he said. The Prime Minister said the Bangladesh-India Professional Skill Development Institute project will prepare skilled manpower and technicians for the industrial development of Bangladesh.

Modi said that the project of Vivekananda Bhavan in the Ramakrishna Mission of Dhaka takes inspiration from the lives of two great human beings. "Swami Ramakrishna and Swami Vivekananda have had an indelible influence on our societies and our values. Like the generosity and open spirit of Bangla culture, this mission also has a place for all the followers of all the texts. And this mission celebrates the festival of every sect equally," he said.

"It celebrates festivals of all communities. The building has more than 100 university students and research scholars. India prioritizes its partnership with Bangladesh. We are proud that India-Bangladesh relationship is a great example of cooperation between two friendly neighbours," he added. The Prime Minister said that his interaction with Bangladeshi counterpart will give more energy to our relationship and then ended his speech by saying "Jai Hind, Jai Bangla, Jai India-Bangladesh friendship".

