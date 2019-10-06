Video of mainlander assaulted in Hong Kong sparks outrage in China

Video of a Chinese office worker being punched by a Hong Kong democracy supporter as a crowd chanted "go home" has caused outrage on the mainland, highlighting widening polarisation in the financial hub. Footage shot by both reporters and protesters showed a white-shirted man being punched repeatedly outside the entrance to JPMorgan by a single masked protester on the sidelines of a rally in Hong Kong's commercial district on Friday.

Bloomberg News reported that the man worked for the American bank, which said it was boosting security outside its offices in an internal memo sent to staff. It is not clear how the altercation started.

Footage begins with the man, who speaks Mandarin, surrounded by media photographers as an angry crowd chant "go back to the mainland". He makes his way through the press scrum to the door of his office building before turning to the crowd and shouting "We are all Chinese".

Shortly after a masked man punches him multiple times, knocking off his glasses. The clip has gone viral in mainland China, where news about Hong Kong is strictly censored.

One version of the video on the Twitter-like Weibo platform describing the attacked JP Morgan worker as "very brave", had received more than 11.2 million views and 91,000 likes by Sunday morning. Comments were filled with anger towards Hong Kongers.

