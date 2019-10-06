UAE telecom du sees no evidence of ‘security holes’ in Huawei’s 5G technology-CTO

United Arab Emirates (UAE) telecoms company du saw no evidence of security concerns about Huawei’s 5G technology, the company’s chief technological officer Saleem Albalooshi told Reuters on Sunday.

“Huawei is our partner in rolling out our 5G network... From a security perspective.. we have our own labs in the UAE and we visit their labs... we have not seen any evidence that there are security holes specifically in 5G,” Albalooshi said.

