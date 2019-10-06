International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Around 20 killed in latest wave of Burkina Faso violence

Reuters
Updated: 06-10-2019 20:12 IST
Around 20 killed in latest wave of Burkina Faso violence

Twenty people were killed in an attack by suspected jihadists on a gold-mining site in northern Burkina Faso on Friday, two sources said. Gunmen came to the Dolmande site in Soum province and fired on people working there, killing 20, a security source said on condition of anonymity on Sunday.

A local source said around 20 people had been killed in the attack, but gave no further details. There was no immediate comment from the Burkinabe authorities.

Once a pocket of relative calm in the Sahel, Burkina has suffered a homegrown insurgency for the past three years, which has been amplified by a spillover of jihadist violence and criminality from its chaotic neighbour Mali. Friday's bloodshed extends a run of recent violence, that includes the death of at least 29 people in attacks on a food convoy and a transport truck in early September. (Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Also Read: Seventeen killed in multiple attacks in north Burkina Faso

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019