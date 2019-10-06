Rwandan security forces kill 19 'terrorists': police

Rwandan security forces killed 19 "terrorists" who they blamed for a weekend attack near the Volcanoes National Park, famous for its mountain gorilla sanctuary, police said Sunday.

"The security forces were able to follow these terrorists, to kill 19 of them and arrest five," the police said in a statement, following the attack overnight Friday in northern Rwanda that left eight dead and 18 injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)