International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Rwandan security forces kill 19 'terrorists': police

PTI Kigali
Updated: 06-10-2019 22:17 IST
Rwandan security forces kill 19 'terrorists': police

Image Credit:

Rwandan security forces killed 19 "terrorists" who they blamed for a weekend attack near the Volcanoes National Park, famous for its mountain gorilla sanctuary, police said Sunday.

"The security forces were able to follow these terrorists, to kill 19 of them and arrest five," the police said in a statement, following the attack overnight Friday in northern Rwanda that left eight dead and 18 injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Rwanda
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019