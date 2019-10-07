Erdogan to meet Trump in US to discuss Syria 'safe zone': Turkish presidency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US counterpart Donald Trump agreed during a phone call to meet in Washington next month to discuss a "safe zone" in northern Syria, the Turkish presidency said late Sunday.

Erdogan told Trump of his "frustration over the US military and security bureaucracy's failure to implement the deal" agreed in August to establish a buffer zone on the Turkish border, the presidency said in a statement.

