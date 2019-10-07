India, Mexico agree to work together on multilateral issues of mutual interest

India and Mexico on Monday agreed to work closely together on the multilateral issues of mutual interest and underscored the need to hold regular dialogue to enhance cooperation in the fields of agriculture, science and technology, energy, tourism, and culture. The discussions in this regard were held during the fifth round of Foreign Office Consultations between the officials of two countries here. The Indian side was led by Secretary, East, in the Ministry of External Affairs Vijay Thakur Singh, while the Mexican side was led by Julian Ventura Valero, country's Deputy Minister for External Affairs.

"The two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation, including political, trade and economic cooperation as well as agriculture, science and technology, energy, tourism, and culture. Both sides underscored the need to hold a regular dialogue in these areas through the established bilateral mechanisms," an official statement read. The officials exchanged views on regional and international issues, including cooperation in the United Nations and G20. They agreed to work closely with each other on multilateral issues of mutual interest, nothing that both the countries are candidates for the non-permanent seat of the United Nations Security Council for the period 2021-2022.

"The two sides will explore early dates for holding of the Joint Commission Meeting at the level of Foreign Ministers'. In this context, they agreed to continue the work on a roadmap towards a strategic partnership, as agreed upon during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mexico in 2016," the statement read. Mexico was the first country in Latin America to establish diplomatic relations with India in 1950. The officials agreed to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year in a befitting manner. (ANI)

