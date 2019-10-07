UAE to lift Lebanon travel ban from Tuesday -WAM

The United Arab Emirates will lift a ban on its citizens traveling to Lebanon from Tuesday, UAE state news agency WAM said on Monday, as a Lebanese delegation visits Abu Dhabi seeking support for its ailing economy.

The UAE's close Gulf ally Saudi Arabia said in February it was lifting its own advice to citizens not to travel to Lebanon, where Gulf tourism was once a mainstay of the economy.

Also Read: EIB signs EUR 151m agreement to improve road safety in Lebanon

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)