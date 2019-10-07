International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UAE to lift Lebanon travel ban from Tuesday -WAM

Reuters Abu Dhabi
Updated: 07-10-2019 23:49 IST
UAE to lift Lebanon travel ban from Tuesday -WAM

Image Credit: ANI

The United Arab Emirates will lift a ban on its citizens traveling to Lebanon from Tuesday, UAE state news agency WAM said on Monday, as a Lebanese delegation visits Abu Dhabi seeking support for its ailing economy.

The UAE's close Gulf ally Saudi Arabia said in February it was lifting its own advice to citizens not to travel to Lebanon, where Gulf tourism was once a mainstay of the economy.

Also Read: EIB signs EUR 151m agreement to improve road safety in Lebanon

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Arab Emirates
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019