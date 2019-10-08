Brazil's Bolsonaro says beach oil slicks could be criminal or shipwreck

President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday the oil slicks that are polluting beaches in northeastern Brazil could be the result of criminal activity or a shipwreck.

Government officials have said the crude oil was not produced in Brazil and suspect that it could be Venezuelan. Bolsonaro told reporters: "We have a country on our radar screen, but we cannot say which it is," but gave no further details.

