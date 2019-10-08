International Development News
Brazil's Bolsonaro says beach oil slicks could be criminal or shipwreck

Reuters Brasilia
Updated: 08-10-2019 03:03 IST
President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday the oil slicks that are polluting beaches in northeastern Brazil could be the result of criminal activity or a shipwreck.

Government officials have said the crude oil was not produced in Brazil and suspect that it could be Venezuelan. Bolsonaro told reporters: "We have a country on our radar screen, but we cannot say which it is," but gave no further details.

