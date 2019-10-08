International Development News
Development News Edition
Kremlin says it's worried by new arms race, closely following U.S. moves

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 08-10-2019 14:59 IST
The Kremlin said on Tuesday it was worried about a new arms race with the United States and that it was closely following U.S. moves to develop new weapon systems.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the comment on a conference call with reporters when asked about statements made by U.S. President Donald Trump saying that Washington was developing new advanced weapons.

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
