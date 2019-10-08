Crisis-hit Nissan names China unit head Makoto Uchida new CEO

Yokohama, Oct 8 (AFP) Crisis-hit Japanese automaker Nissan on Tuesday named Makoto Uchida, an insider currently heading its China unit, as new chief executive as it overhauls its leadership after the Carlos Ghosn scandal.

The board also announced that India-born Ashwani Gupta, currently at Nissan partner Mitsubishi Motors, would be appointed Nissan's chief operating officer, with Jun Seki, a top Nissan executive, named vice COO. (AFP) AMS

