Rajasthan Temperatures Soaring: Maximum Temperature Projected to Rise by 2-3 Degrees Celsius
Rajasthan to face heat wave, with maximum temperatures increasing 2-3 degrees Celsius. Isolated places in Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota, and Baran districts likely to experience heat wave conditions over the next few days.
Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in parts of Rajasthan as maximum temperature is likely to increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the next few days, a MeT department official said Saturday.
In a statement, the official said that on May 7, the maximum temperature is likely to be 44-45 degrees Celsius at some places in Western Rajasthan and there is a possibility of heat wave at some places in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions.
The department official said heat waves are likely to hit isolated places in Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, and Bikaner districts. On May 8, there is a possibility of a heatwave at isolated places in Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Barmer, Nagaur, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Kota and Baran districts.
