Malaysian PM defends J-K remarks at UN, says told PM Modi the same thing

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad on Tuesday defended his comments on Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York last month, which were critical of India. "This is what I raised to Modi when I met him at Vladivostok, and my speech is an extension of our stand, that we do not want to see violence erupt. Instead, any dispute, conflict among nations must be settled via negotiation, arbitration or court of law," Mahathir said.

This comes after Malaysia had to face a backlash from Indian twitter users after a hashtag movement 'BoycottMalaysia' started trending urging Indian citizens not to travel to Malaysia. The hashtag started trending after the Malaysian PM's comments on Kashmir in his speech during the 74th UNGA session.

Mahathir further said that Kuala Lumpur is not taking sides in the India-Pakistan conflict and demanded both parties to negotiate and refrain from using violence. When asked if he expected any repercussions on Malaysia's trade with India, Mahathir responded in the negative.

"I have already spoken to Modi. If there are any unsatisfactory feelings within Modi, he can contact me, but to date, no calls," he said when asked if New Delhi has expressed any displeasure with him. (ANI)

