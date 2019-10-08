International Development News
UPDATE 2-U.S. F-16 crashes over western Germany, but no injuries

Reuters Berlin
Updated: 08-10-2019 20:16 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

An F-16 warplane belonging to the United States Air Force crashed over uninhabited territory in western Germany on Tuesday but the pilot escaped with minor injuries after ejecting, officials said. Public broadcaster SWR reported earlier that the crash had happened near the city of Trier, not far from Rammstein, a major U.S. air base in Germany.

A U.S. air force spokeswoman said the jet had crashed at around 1500 local time (1300 GMT) during a routine training flight and that there had been no casualties.

COUNTRY : Germany
