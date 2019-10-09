US moved forces 'out of path' of Turkey's operation, says Pentagon

The US has moved its forces in Northern Syria out of the path of potential Turkish incursion to ensure their safety, the Pentagon has said, asserting there has been no other changes to its presence in Syria. "We have moved the US forces in northern Syria out of the path of potential Turkish incursion to ensure their safety. We have made no changes to our force presence in Syria at this time," Jonathan Hoffman, chief Pentagon spokesman, said on Tuesday.

He said Defence Secretary Mike Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Mark Milley were consulted over the last several days by President Donald Trump regarding the situation and efforts to protect US forces in northern Syria in the face of military action by Turkey. "The Department's position has been and remains that establishing a safe zone in northern Syria is the best path forward to maintaining stability," Hoffman said. "Unfortunately, Turkey has chosen to act unilaterally," he added.

Trump made an abrupt decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the border between Turkey and Syria, a move that clears the way for Turkey to launch a long-threatened assault on Kurds who it views as terrorists but whom US military planners and other western nations view as partners in fighting the Islamic State. The decision brought condemnation from Democrats and Republicans.

