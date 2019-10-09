International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Syria resolved to thwart Turkish aggression - state media

Reuters Damascus
Updated: 09-10-2019 16:52 IST
Syria resolved to thwart Turkish aggression - state media

Image Credit: ANI

Syria is determined to confront any Turkish aggression "by all legitimate means", state media cited a foreign ministry source as saying on Wednesday.

The government "is ready to embrace its prodigal sons if they return to their senses," it added, an apparent reference to Syrian Kurdish authorities who hold the northeast.

Turkey has been poised to advance into northeast Syria to expel Kurdish fighters after U.S. troops began vacating part of the border strip.

Also Read: Star sons like me are spoilt brats: Parikshit Sahni

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Syrian Arab Republic
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019