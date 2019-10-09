International Development News
German police detain suspect after deadly shooting outside synagogue

Reuters Berlin
Updated: 09-10-2019 17:38 IST
One person has been detained after two people were killed in a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle, police said on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Our forces have detained one person," the Halle police wrote in a tweet. "We remain alert, however. We have deployed forces in and around Halle and are trying to stabilise the situation until we have all the relevant information."

German media said the shooting took place outside a synagogue.

