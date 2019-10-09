Pakistan: 879 electrocuted near state-owned power companies in past 5 years

A total of 879 people have died of electrocution in the vicinity of state-owned power distribution companies in the last five years in different parts of Pakistan. According to a report by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), 879 people have died in the last five years due to electrocution in the jurisdiction of state-owned power distribution companies, the Express Tribune reported.

The report goes on to state that despite hundreds of deaths in the jurisdiction of distribution companies, no concrete steps were taken by Pakistani officials to prevent similar incidents. At least 133 deaths were recorded in Punjab and Sindh province, which is the highest of them all in the jurisdictions of both Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) and Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO).

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) was second with 102 electrocution-related deaths. Additionally, a Power Division spokesperson said at least 30,000 hazards have been identified in the jurisdiction of power distribution companies, out of which 11,000 were removed to ensure safety standards.

"Safety line portal and immediate inquiry system against staff involved in the accidents have been installed," he said. "Extensive campaigns have been launched on social media to spread awareness about safety measures," the official added.

Meanwhile, experts have asked the Imran Khan-led government to strengthen the weak infrastructure and take measures to prevent similar incidents. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)