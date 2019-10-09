International Development News
Kurdish-led SDF: Turkish warplanes strike northeast, "huge panic"

Reuters Damascus
Updated: 09-10-2019 18:58 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said Turkish warplanes struck its region in the northeast, sparking "huge panic among people" on Wednesday.

"Turkish warplanes have started to carry out air strikes on civilian areas," SDF spokesman Mustafa Bali said on Twitter.

Syrian state media and a Kurdish official separately said bombing hit the town of Ras al-Ain in the northeast along the Turkish border.

COUNTRY : Syrian Arab Republic
