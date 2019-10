Brussels, Oct 9 (AFP) The European Union cannot accept Britain's latest proposal for a Brexit accord and is not close to finding a compromise, Brussels' chief negotiator Michel Barnier warned Friday.

"As I speak to you now, we're not on the point of envisioning and finding a deal," he told the European Parliament, playing down hopes of a breakthrough before next week's EU summit. (AFP)

