Left Menu

Britain's FTSE 100 opens lower as EasyJet drags

BT Group surged 8.4% and was the top gainer on the benchmark index after the broadband and mobile operator's CEO aims for a more than double free cash flow over the next five years. EasyJet was the top loser on the FTSE 100 with a 5.9% drop after it reported a first-half loss largely in line with company expectations ahead of a busy summer season.

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 13:12 IST
Britain's FTSE 100 opens lower as EasyJet drags

London's FTSE 100 opened lower on Thursday as multiple companies including oil giant BP traded ex-dividend, while a drop in EasyJet following its earnings update weighed on the benchmark index.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 0.4% by 0730 GMT after gaining for two straight days, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 edged 0.1% higher. Britain's data calendar is relatively light, which puts the spotlight on the Bank of England's external member of the monetary policy committee Megan Greene due to speak later in the day.

Shares of BP fell 2.0%, GSK was down 0.8%, Kingfisher slumped 3.6% and Tesco dropped 2.1% as these companies traded without the entitlement to their latest dividend payouts. BT Group surged 8.4% and was the top gainer on the benchmark index after the broadband and mobile operator's CEO aims for a more than double free cash flow over the next five years.

EasyJet was the top loser on the FTSE 100 with a 5.9% drop after it reported a first-half loss largely in line with company expectations ahead of a busy summer season. Watches of Switzerland was on top of the mid-cap index with a 12.8% jump after the luxury retailer was 'cautiously optimistic' about 2025.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024