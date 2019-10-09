Kurdish-led SDF: Turkish strikes kill two in northeast Syria

The Kurdish-led force holding northeast Syria said on Wednesday that Turkish air strikes killed two civilians and injured two others near the Syrian border town of Ras al-Ain.

"We call on all the countries of the international coalition...to bear their responsibility and prevent a possible, imminent humanitarian crisis," the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said in a statement.

A witness said thousands of people have fled Ras al-Ain deeper into SDF territory towards Hasaka province.

