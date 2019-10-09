International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Kurdish-led SDF: Turkish strikes kill two in northeast Syria

Reuters Damascus
Updated: 09-10-2019 21:19 IST
Kurdish-led SDF: Turkish strikes kill two in northeast Syria

Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Kurdish-led force holding northeast Syria said on Wednesday that Turkish air strikes killed two civilians and injured two others near the Syrian border town of Ras al-Ain.

"We call on all the countries of the international coalition...to bear their responsibility and prevent a possible, imminent humanitarian crisis," the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said in a statement.

A witness said thousands of people have fled Ras al-Ain deeper into SDF territory towards Hasaka province.

Also Read: To visit Enforcement Directorate office on Sept 27;

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Syrian Arab Republic
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019