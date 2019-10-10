German authorities suspect 'anti-Semitic', 'far-right' shooting motive

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said that investigators suspect the perpetrator of a deadly shooting Wednesday outside a synagogue in Halle had a far-right, anti-Jewish motive. "According to what we now know we have to assume that it was at least an anti-Semitic attack," Seehofer said in a statement.

"According to the federal prosecutor there are sufficient indications for a possible right-wing extremist motive."

