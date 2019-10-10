Saudi Arabia condemns the Turkish offensive in northeast Syria -State TV

Saudi Arabia condemned on Wednesday the Turkish offensive in northeast Syria, state TV cited an official source in the Saudi foreign ministry as saying.

The source expressed the kingdom's concern over the incursion and described it as a threat to regional security and peace.

The source also stressed the need to ensure the safety of the Syrian people, and Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Also Read: Pentagon to send radar, Patriot missiles to support Saudi Arabia's defence

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)