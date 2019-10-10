China lowered expectations for U.S. trade talks after blacklist-Chinese officials, diplomats

Surprised and upset by this week's U.S. blacklisting of Chinese companies, Beijing has lowered expectations for significant progress from this week's trade talks with the United States, Chinese government officials, diplomats, and investors told Reuters.

While Beijing theoretically wants to end the trade war, Chinese Communist Party officials are not optimistic about the size or scope of any agreement with Washington in the short-term, they said.

