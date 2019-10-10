International Development News
White House denies report China's Liu He plans to leave Washington on Thursday-CNBC

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 10-10-2019 06:05 IST
The White House has denied a report from the South China Morning Post that said that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is planning to leave Washington on Thursday after just one day of minister-level meetings, a CNBC reporter said on Twitter. "We are not aware of a change in the Vice Premier's travel plans at this time," a White House spokesman told CNBC.

Liu is still scheduled to leave on Friday evening, CNBC reported, citing an official. When asked if a breakthrough can be expected in the China talks this week, the official told CNBC that U.S. President Donald Trump has not yet made up his mind.

COUNTRY : United States
