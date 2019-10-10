UPDATE 1-More Hong Kong protests planned as metro limps back to business

Hong Kong's metro rail system will shut early again on Thursday to allow time to repair damaged facilities, its operator said as the city braced for more anti-government demonstrations after a string of violent protests in the Asian financial hub.

MTR Corp, whose network carries about 5 million passengers a day, said a line servicing a densely populated area in the city's New Territories would not operate and all lines would close by 9 p.m. (1300 GMT), more than three hours earlier than normal. The usually efficient service was forced to shut down after arson attacks by anti-government protesters on Friday night, paralyzing transport across the Chinese-ruled city. It has operated only partially since.

The closures also come ahead of more protests on Thursday and others planned for the rest of the week. The unrest started more than four months ago in what began as opposition to a now-withdrawn extradition bill but has since widened into a pro-democracy movement amid fears that China is encroaching on Hong Kong's freedoms.

Those freedoms were guaranteed under a "one country, two systems" formula when Britain returned Hong Kong to China in 1997, a formula that allows wide-ranging autonomy not enjoyed on the mainland. However, the unrest has pushed the special administrative region into its worst political crisis since 1997 and poses the biggest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012.

Demonstrations planned for Thursday include some in support of Taiwan on its National Day and rallies against perceived police brutality, with protesters expected to wear eye patches to show solidarity with a young protester who was injured in clashes with police. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said in a National Day speech Hong Kong was "on the edge of disorder" because of the failure of "one country, two systems", and she vowed to defend Taiwan's sovereignty as Beijing ramps up pressure on the self-ruled island.

Beijing regards Taiwan as a renegade province and there had been suggestions in China after Hong Kong's 1997 return that Taiwan could be brought back into the fold under a similar formula.

SENSITIVE POLITICS

Hong Kong is still recovering from a long weekend of violent clashes between police and tens of thousands of protesters. Scores of shops remain boarded up after being trashed or torched, anti-government graffiti is scrawled over bus stops and buildings, and some streets are still strewn with broken glass and twisted metal debris.

Protest violence has often targeted the MTR mass transit system, which has been accused of closing stations at the government's behest to stop demonstrators gathering. The city's economy has been hammered by the protests as it faces its first recession in a decade. The tourism and retail sectors have been hit particularly hard as visitors stay away.

Shopping malls and businesses have been forced to shut repeatedly, while a slew of events and conferences have moved to other locations, including Singapore. The political sensitivities of the protests have also ensnared international businesses, with the U.S. National Basketball Association (NBA) the latest example after Chinese organizers on Wednesday canceled a fan event over a tweet by a team official supporting the Hong Kong protests.

Luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co and U.S. sports brand Vans have also withdrawn an advertisement and shoe design seen as favoring protesters. Apple Inc on Wednesday removed an app that protesters in Hong Kong have used to track police movements, saying it violated its rules because it was used to ambush police and by criminals who used it to victimize residents in areas with no law enforcement.

China has warned foreign governments to stay out of the protests which they deem as an internal affair and have accused some, including Britain and the United States, of fanning anti-China sentiment.

