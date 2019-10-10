Erdogan says 109 militants killed in Turkey's Syria incursion

Turkish forces who launched in incursion into northeast Syria have killed more than 100 militants, Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

"The operation is currently continuing with the involvement of all our units... 109 terrorists have been killed so far," Erdogan said in a speech to members of his AK Party in Ankara.

