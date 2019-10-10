International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

German president, at synagogue gunman attacked, says: "We must protect Jewish life"

Reuters Berlin
Updated: 10-10-2019 16:47 IST
German president, at synagogue gunman attacked, says: "We must protect Jewish life"

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Germans need to stand together against extremist violence and protect Jewish life, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Thursday after visiting a synagogue where a gunman began an attack a day earlier in which he killed two people. "Today is a day of shame and disgrace," Steinmeier said outside the synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle.

"I'm very sure the overwhelming majority of this society in Germany wants Jewish life to be part of this country ... We must stand together long-term against violence like we experienced here yesterday. We must protect Jewish life."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Germany
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019