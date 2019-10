The United Arab Emirates said on Thursday it is expanding the scope of excise tax to include e-cigarettes and related liquids and beverages with added sugar.

The tax will take effect from Dec. 1 and is part of efforts to reduce harmful consumer practices, a statement from the UAE Ministry of Finance said.

Tobacco products, energy drinks and soft drinks are already taxed in the UAE.

