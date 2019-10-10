At least one killed in unrest in Ecuador during national strike-ombudsman

At least one indigenous protester was killed in unrest in Ecuador's capital Quito during a national strike against President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures, the ombudsman's office said on Thursday.

The state institution that monitors conflicts said the protester died from brain trauma on Wednesday. It was also investigating reports by indigenous group Conaie that other protesters died during a police crackdown on the massive demonstrations.

