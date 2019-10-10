International Development News
Development News Edition
Threat of right-wing terrorism "very high" in Germany - minister

Reuters Berlin
Updated: 10-10-2019 19:37 IST
Germany's interior minister on Thursday warned after a gunman killed two people near a synagogue in the east of the country that the threat of anti-Semitism and right-wing terrorism was very high.

"We unfortunately have to face the truth, which - for some time already - is that the threat of anti-Semitism, right-wing extremism, and right-wing terrorism is very high," Horst Seehofer told a news conference in Halle.

COUNTRY : Germany
