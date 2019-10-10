International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

SDF: Nine dead in Turkish offensive in northeast Syria

Reuters Ankara
Updated: 10-10-2019 20:17 IST
SDF: Nine dead in Turkish offensive in northeast Syria

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said on Thursday that Turkish air strikes and shelling had killed nine civilians in northeast Syria since the start of Ankara's offensive.

Turkey launched its operation on Wednesday, after a pullback of U.S. forces from part of the border region, opening up a new phase in Syria's more than eight-year war.

Also Read: US sanctions entities for providing jet fuel to Russian forces in Syria

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Turkey
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019