Sweden to push for EU weapons embargo against Turkey

Reuters Stockholm
Updated: 11-10-2019 15:44 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Sweden will push for a European Union weapons embargo against Turkey at an EU foreign ministers meeting on Monday, the Swedish parliament decided on Friday, state radio reported. Foreign Minister Ann Linde on Thursday condemnded Turkey's military offensive in northeastern Syria.

"It violates international law, destabilises the situation and risks having great humanitarian consequences, not the least for the Kurds. The UN's security council must immediately address the issue," she said on Twitter.

COUNTRY : Sweden
