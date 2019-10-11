International Development News
Several people 'stabbed' at Manchester shopping centre: police

PTI London
Updated: 11-10-2019 17:19 IST
London, Oct 11 (AFP) A suspected stabbing attack at a shopping centre in Manchester, northwest England, on Friday has left at least four people requiring treatment, according to emergency services.

"Officers are in attendance and early enquiries suggest that several people have been stabbed," Greater Manchester Police said. North West Ambulance Service said it was treating four people. (AFP) PMS

