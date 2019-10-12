Turkey-backed Syrian rebels seize Ras al Ain town centre - official

Turkish-backed Syrian rebels seized control of Ras al Ain's town centre in northeast Syria on Saturday, a senior Turkish security official said as Turkey's offensive against a Kurdish militia in the region entered its fourth day. "The (Syrian rebel) national army took control of the town centre this morning. Inspections are being conducted in residential areas," the official said.

Also Read: Turkey-backed Syrian rebels heading to fight Kurdish SDF in northeast border area- rebel spox

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)