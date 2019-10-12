Ecuadorean indigenous group announces direct talks with Moreno

An indigenous group in Ecuador that has led massive protests to reinstate a fuel subsidy announced on Saturday that it has decided to hold direct talks with President Lenin Moreno, the first sign of a potential breakthrough in a dispute that has triggered more than a week of unrest.

Ecuador's capital Quito was rocked early on Saturday in the tenth day of clashes over Moreno's austerity plan, with police firing tear gas at protesters and access roads to the city's airport blocked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)