Turkish army, Syrian allies enter Tel Abyad, situation calm-Reuters witness

The Turkish army and its Syrian rebel allies advanced into the centre of the Syrian town of Tel Abyad on Sunday where the situation was calm and they were conducting search operations, a Reuters witness said.

Tel Abyad is a town at the Syrian border and one of the main focal points of the Turkish offensive that began on Wednesday against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

