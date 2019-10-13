Small number of U.S. troops leave town in northern Syria

A small number of U.S. troops have left an outpost in the town on Ain Issa in northern Syria because of concerns about a Turkish incursion that is pushing into Syria, two U.S. defense official told Reuters on Sunday.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the troops had moved because of concerns they could be caught in the middle of the Turkish offensive.

Also Read: Turkish troops start land offensive in northeast Syria- defence ministry

