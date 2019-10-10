International Development News
Turkish troops start land offensive in northeast Syria- defence ministry

Reuters Damascus
Updated: 10-10-2019 01:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Turkish troops and their Syrian rebel allies entered northeast Syria on Wednesday night, the defence ministry said, starting a land offensive against Kurdish militia fighters.

Earlier on Wednesday Turkish warplanes and artillery pounded Kurdish YPG targets with air strikes and artillery barrages in a cross-border military operation just days after U.S. troops pulled back from the area.

