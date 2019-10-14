International Development News
WTO body formally OKs US sanctions against EU in Airbus case

PTI Geneva
Updated: 14-10-2019 15:50 IST
Geneva, Oct 14 (AP) The World Trade Organization has formally given the go-ahead for the United States to impose trade sanctions on up to USD 7.5 billion worth of European Union goods following a ruling that European plane maker Airbus received illegal subsidies. The move by the trade body's dispute settlement body was largely a formality after the long-awaited Oct. 2 ruling by a WTO arbitration panel.

For that ruling to be blocked, every country including the United States that attended the settlement body's meeting Monday would have had to reject it. The record USD 7.5 billion ruling found that the European bloc and member states Britain, France, Germany and Spain failed to remove improper subsidies for Airbus that hindered sales by U.S. rival Boeing.

The Trump administration plans to impose the sanctions starting Friday. (AP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
