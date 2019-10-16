International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Hong Kong leader says city's status as financial hub not shaken

Reuters Hong Kong
Updated: 16-10-2019 13:30 IST
Hong Kong leader says city's status as financial hub not shaken

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Wednesday the city's status as a financial hub has not been shaken despite more than four months of sometimes violent anti-government protests.

Beijing-backed Lam was speaking after announcing measures to tackle the city's chronic housing shortage in her annual policy address, which she was forced to deliver by video after pro-democracy lawmakers heckled her in the legislature.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : China
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019