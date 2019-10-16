Hong Kong leader says city's status as financial hub not shaken

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Wednesday the city's status as a financial hub has not been shaken despite more than four months of sometimes violent anti-government protests.

Beijing-backed Lam was speaking after announcing measures to tackle the city's chronic housing shortage in her annual policy address, which she was forced to deliver by video after pro-democracy lawmakers heckled her in the legislature.

