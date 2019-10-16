Taliban claims responsibility for suicide bombing in Afghanistan's Laghman province

The Taliban on Wednesday claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing near police headquarters that claimed the lives of two members of the Afghan Security Forces and injured 26 other people in Afghanistan's eastern province of Laghman. The incident occurred at around 6 am (local time) when a suicide bomber set off explosives in a truck in the Alishing district, Tolo news reported.

The district governor's compound and a madrasa were close to the blast site, local officials said, adding that among those injured include twenty civilians and six members of the Afghan Security Forces. The injured have been taken to the nearby hospital for treatment.

An eyewitness said the blast also damaged nearby buildings. Over the past few months, Afghanistan has witnessed waves of terror attacks. US President Donald Trump had called off the peace talks with the Taliban after the group had claimed the responsibility for the Kabul terror attack. (ANI)

