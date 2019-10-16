Russian TV shows troops replacing Americans in Syria

Moscow, Oct 16 (AFP) Russian television on Wednesday showed the first images of Russian and Syrian forces taking up positions in and around the northern city of Manbij following the withdrawal of US troops. State channel Rossiya-24 showed Russian armoured vehicles patrolling in the city, a day after Moscow announced it had deployed forces in the area.

News channel RT also broadcast footage of US and Syrian convoys crossing paths on the road between Manbij and the city of Kobane on the Syrian-Turkish border. Russia said Tuesday its military police were patrolling in the area following the withdrawal of forces from a US-led coalition.

Russia said the patrols were taking place after the regime -- invited to return by Kurdish forces who lost their US patrons -- took control of Manbij. Syrian forces have moved into several Kurdish-controlled areas as part of a deal to protect the region from an assault by Turkish forces.

Russia's defence ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that Syrian forces had taken control of more than 1,000 square kilometres (385 square miles) of territory in the Manbij region. "Syrian authorities and the Russian command have taken all necessary measures to ensure the security of the withdrawing foreign troops," it said. (AFP) RUP

