Chicago schools cancels classes ahead of a teacher's strike deadline to reach deal

Chicago Public Schools, the third-largest system in the United States, canceled Thursday classes for 361,000 students, ahead of a strike deadline set by the teachers who are locked in protracted labor negotiations.

Chicago Teachers Union leadership has informed the bargaining team for Chicago Public Schools that they will recommend to their house of delegates that a strike should proceed on Thursday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said during a morning news conference.

