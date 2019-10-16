International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Chicago schools cancels classes ahead of a teacher's strike deadline to reach deal

Reuters Illinois
Updated: 16-10-2019 20:03 IST
Chicago schools cancels classes ahead of a teacher's strike deadline to reach deal

Chicago Public Schools, the third-largest system in the United States, canceled Thursday classes for 361,000 students, ahead of a strike deadline set by the teachers who are locked in protracted labor negotiations.

Chicago Teachers Union leadership has informed the bargaining team for Chicago Public Schools that they will recommend to their house of delegates that a strike should proceed on Thursday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said during a morning news conference.

Also Read: UPDATE 2-Chicago teachers to go on strike on Oct. 17 if no deal is reached

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019