Reuters Moscow
Updated: 16-10-2019 22:42 IST
Russia: Turkey said it will respect territorial integrity of Syria - TASS

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey has told Russia that it will respect the territorial integrity of Syria, Russian U.N. Ambassador Vasily Nebenzia said on Wednesday, the TASS news agency reported.

"The Turkish side tells us that they will respect the territorial integrity of Syria and that the ultimate goal is to ensure sovereignty and the integrity of Syria," TASS quoted Nebenzia as saying.

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
