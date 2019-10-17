Eight killed in accident in Pakistan

At least eight people were killed and 11 others injured in a head-on collision between a car and a van in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The incident occurred on Wednesday 20 km off Chitral near Raagh Village when the car hit the van while overtaking another vehicle after which the van fell into a deep ditch. All the dead, including a man, his son and a soldier, were passengers of the van.

Three critically injured people have been shifted to hospital in Peshawar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)