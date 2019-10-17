International Development News
European stocks slip at open

PTI London
Updated: 17-10-2019 13:16 IST
London, Oct 17 (AFP) European equities slid at the open on Thursday, as Brexit fears weighed on sentiment ahead of a crunch Brussels summit. In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip firms dipped 0.1 per cent to 7,164.40 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index shed 0.4 per cent to 5,677.00 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 slid 0.1 per cent to 12,656.24. (AFP) IND IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

